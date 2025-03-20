Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 303,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,186,000 after buying an additional 1,087,128 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $16,791,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

