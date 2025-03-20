Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $13.14 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 357,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Barclays PLC grew its position in NMI by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,122,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in NMI by 2,446.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 175,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 168,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NMI by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $35.42 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

