RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get RB Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

RB Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.67. RB Global has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,125.95. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,752 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in RB Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,378,000 after acquiring an additional 753,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RB Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,045,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,087,000 after buying an additional 103,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,434,000 after buying an additional 264,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,403,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,033,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.