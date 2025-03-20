Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 159.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reddit alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDDT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,861,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reddit by 177.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after buying an additional 1,923,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Reddit by 3,172.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 1,519.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,650,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,450 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 20,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $3,394,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,900.39. The trade was a 43.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total value of $14,523,247.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. This represents a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,794 shares of company stock worth $78,350,874 in the last three months.

Reddit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.