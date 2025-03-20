Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Repligen by 67.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 53.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $3,597,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

