Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.21. The trade was a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

