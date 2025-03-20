Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,799 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.11. The company has a market cap of $668.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

