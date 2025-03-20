Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TTD opened at $55.32 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trade Desk by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after buying an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Trade Desk by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

