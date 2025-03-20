Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRA. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

