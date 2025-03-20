Sachem Capital (SACH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

SACH stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

