Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 370.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $522.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sana Biotechnology

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $1,888,018.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,474,406.39. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,627,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after buying an additional 269,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,108,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 219,498 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.