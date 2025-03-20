Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as low as $17.88. Saputo shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 55,449 shares.

Saputo Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

