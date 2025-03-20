Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 15.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

