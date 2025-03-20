Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Increased Earnings for Baker Hughes

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.