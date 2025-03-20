Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 27.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 105.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $88,538.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,284.60. This trade represents a 24.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,190. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,577 shares of company stock worth $884,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Semtech Trading Up 7.7 %

SMTC stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

