Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,478,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $291,442.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,623.58. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,869. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $190.06 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $173.13 and a one year high of $387.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

