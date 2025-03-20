Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWV. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.98. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.09 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

