Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,082 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $128.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

