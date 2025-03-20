Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after buying an additional 18,313,424 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $139,206,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after buying an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,745.15. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,255 shares of company stock worth $32,614,521. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $318.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.20 and its 200 day moving average is $357.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $221.53 and a one year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

