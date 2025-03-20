Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $332.98 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.20 and a 200 day moving average of $330.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.