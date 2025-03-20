Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DB stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

