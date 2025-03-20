Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NICE alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 704,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

NICE Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.