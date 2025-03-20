Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after purchasing an additional 309,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,065,000 after buying an additional 588,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $94,861,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Ball by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after buying an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

