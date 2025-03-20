Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.