Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Credicorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $9,349,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,735,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BAP opened at $192.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.42.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

