Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,486.34. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,922. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,436. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.