Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in RB Global by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in RB Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,378,000 after buying an additional 753,700 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $106.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,125.95. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

