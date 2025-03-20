Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 29.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 50,918.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $4,188,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

CALM stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

