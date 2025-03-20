Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $3,673,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Park National by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 729.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Park National by 42.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRK. Piper Sandler started coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

PRK opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $173.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

