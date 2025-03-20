Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 173,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113,586 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.44. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares in the company, valued at $43,084,259.40. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $50,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,177. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

