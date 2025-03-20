Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 817.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $16,910,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,024.65. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,131. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.99. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $85.31 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

