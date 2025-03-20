Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 49,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $176.05. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

