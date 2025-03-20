Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IYF opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

