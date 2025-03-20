Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

PHYS stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

