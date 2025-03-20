Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.