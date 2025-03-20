Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 307 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

