Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after buying an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,620,119.75. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,537.62. This represents a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 950,466 shares of company stock worth $61,646,297. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

