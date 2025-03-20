Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

Shares of AVAV opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.65.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

