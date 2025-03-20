Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.