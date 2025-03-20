Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 53.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NFG opened at $78.76 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

