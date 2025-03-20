Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,688 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North of South Capital LLP grew its position in shares of KT by 2,407.3% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,439 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of KT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,736 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,749,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,986,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Trading Up 0.1 %

KT opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

