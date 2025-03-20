Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Timken by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

