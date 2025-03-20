Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 216,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,910,142 shares of company stock valued at $50,977,332. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

