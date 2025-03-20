Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,004,000. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 291,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,258,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 238,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 74,093 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.