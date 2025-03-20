Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.15. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 691 shares traded.
Shanghai Electric Group Trading Up 3.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.
About Shanghai Electric Group
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
