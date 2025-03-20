Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCVL opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

