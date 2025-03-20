Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Expands By 22.6%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.05% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

