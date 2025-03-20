Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expands By 16.6%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 218.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 831,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 453.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

