Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Drops By 17.6%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $23.92.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

