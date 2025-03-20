Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Decreases By 17.1%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 581,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 701,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

USEG stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

